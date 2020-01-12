Marcus Stoinis hits Big Bash League highest score for Melbourne Stars

From the section

Marcus Stoinis has played 41 one-day internationals and 19 T20 matches for Australia

Marcus Stoinis hit the highest individual score in Big Bash League history as Melbourne Stars scored 219-1 off 20 overs against Sydney Sixers.

Australia batsman Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 147 from 79 balls, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

He and Hilton Cartwright shared a 207-run opening stand, which is the highest in the BBL, with Cartwright making 59.

The Stars' total is the third-highest in BBL history.

The previous highest individual score in the BBL was D'Arcy Short's unbeaten 122 in 2018.

Stoinis is the leading run-scorer in this year's competition with 478 from nine innings.

Melbourne Stars are top of the Big Bash League with 14 points from their eight games.