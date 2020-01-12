West Indies whitewash Ireland in ODI series with Grenada win

West Indies opener Evin Lewis scored the only century in the ODI series against Ireland

Third one-day international, National Cricket Stadium, Grenada Ireland 203 (49.1 overs): Balbirnie 71, McBrine 25*; Walsh 4-36 West Indies set D/L target of 197 from 47 overs West Indies 199-5 (36.2 overs): Lewis 102, Pooran 43*; McBrine 2-50 West Indies won by five wickets (DL) Scorecard

West Indies completed a 3-0 win in the ODI series with Ireland as Evin Lewis hit a century in a five-wicket D/L victory in Grenada.

Ireland again struggled to set an imposing target with captain Andrew Balbirnie scoring 71 in a total of 203 while spinner Hayden Walsh took 4-36.

The hosts were set a revised target of 197 off 47 overs after rain delays.

Lewis blasted five sixes and six boundaries to make 102 as the West Indies eased to 199-5 in 36.2 overs.

The left-handed Trinidadian was left frustrated with an unbeaten 99 in Tuesday's opening game but he moved to three figures in St George's with another impressive knock.

Nicholas Pooran, who hit a half-century in Thursday's narrow victory, was unbeaten on 43 while Brandon King added 38.

Andrew Balbirnie scored two sixes and six boundaries as he made 71 in 93 balls

The match followed a familiar pattern to the previous two, with Ireland batsmen failing to capitalise on decent starts.

Seven reached double figures but only Balbirnie passed 25 runs as he compiled the best Irish score of the series and just the second half-century.

Totals of 180, 237 and 203 have left the Irish bowlers little room for error and only in the second ODI in Bardardos on Thursday did they come close to bowling West Indies out.

The National Cricket Stadium pitch was spinner-friendly on Sunday and Walsh was also economical with 4-36 from his 10 overs while paceman Oshane Thomas took 3-41.

The sides meet again in Grenada on Wednesday in the opening game of a three-match T20 series.