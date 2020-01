January

24 1st Twenty20 international, Lahore

25 2nd Twenty20 international, Lahore

27 3rd Twenty20 international, Lahore

February

7-11 1st Test, Rawalpindi

Pakistan then host the Pakistan Super League, between 20 February and 22 March, before Bangladesh's tour continues.

April

3 Only ODI, Karachi

5-9 2nd Test, Karachi

