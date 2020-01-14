Ireland face West Indies in T20 series opener in Grenada

Andrew Balbirnie will again captain Ireland in Grenada

West Indies v Ireland, first T20 of three-game series Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada Date: 15 January Time: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Scorecard and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland will aim to regroup from the 3-0 one-day series defeat by West Indies when they face the hosts in their T20 opener in Grenada on Wednesday.

The Irish squandered a glorious chance to beat the Windies in the second ODI either side of two heavy defeats.

Pace bowler Barry McCarthy, who impressed in the ODIs, says the Irish must be ready for the change of format.

"It's going to be about reading the situation and knowing what the surface has to offer," said the ex-Durham man.

"T20 cricket can be carnage so it's important we quickly assess conditions on the day.

"Whether it's best to keep it simple and just smash out a length, or whether variations and slower balls can be more effective."

Ireland squad changes from the one-day series see William Porterfield, Andy McBrine and James McCollum replaced by Josh Little, George Dockrell and Harry Tector.

Dwayne Bravo is in line to play his first West Indies game since 2016 after opting to resume his T20 international career.

With Jason Holder again rested for the T20 series and Keemo Paul ruled out after sustaining a back injury in the ODI series, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd have been included in the West Indies squad.

After Wednesday's game, the sides will travel on to St Kitts and Nevis for two remaining T20 matches on Saturday and Sunday.