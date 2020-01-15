Keith Barker: Hampshire all-rounder extends contract with county

Keith Barker left Warwickshire for Hampshire after nine years with the Bears

Hampshire all-rounder Keith Barker has extended his contract with the county.

Barker, 33, moved from Warwickshire last season after agreeing a two-year deal at the Ageas Bowl.

He took 37 wickets at 26.59 in County Championship Division One and also chipped in with 357 runs in 18 innings during the 2019 campaign.

"He's fitted in really well and become a real key cog in our bowling attack as a left-armer," director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent.

The county have not disclosed when his new deal will run until.

Barker, a former professional footballer with Blackburn Rovers, switched sports in 2009 and went on to take 357 first-class wickets in his nine seasons with Warwickshire.

"He fits in well with the team and been a consistent, senior figure in the dressing room. We couldn't be happier with the way he's settled in here," White said.

Hampshire finished third in County Championship Division One last season and have signed Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon as their overseas player for 2020.

White said there are currently no plans to make further additions to their senior squad before next season.