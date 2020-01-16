Craig Overton to leave England tour of South Africa

Craig Overton made his Test debut on the Ashes tour of 2017-18

Pace bowler Craig Overton is to leave England's tour of South Africa on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Somerset man was not part of the original squad but was called up as cover after multiple England players were taken ill before and during the first Test.

He is part of the England Lions squad which departs for Australia next week.

Overton has played four Tests, the last of which was against Australia at Old Trafford in September.