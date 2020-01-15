South Africa v England: Archer, Wood and Woakes vie for place in tourists' team

Mark Wood (right) has not played for England since the World Cup final

England will decide between Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for the final spot in their team to take on South Africa in the third Test, which begins on Thursday.

One of the pace bowlers will replace James Anderson, who was injured in the second Test win in Cape Town.

"The good thing is we have three guys who are very skilful," captain Joe Root told BBC Sport.

"They will be doing everything they can to make sure they are ready to go."

The four-Test series is level at 1-1.

Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, suffered a rib injury that has ruled him out of the rest of the series.

Archer played in the first Test, but missed the second with an elbow problem.

Like Archer, Wood offers extreme pace, as well as reverse swing, but has not played for England since the World Cup final in July after having knee surgery.

Woakes last played in the second Test against New Zealand in December. Along with Archer and Wood, he was struck down with the illness that hit the England squad before and during the first Test defeat at Centurion Park.

"They're all coming back from injuries or illness," added Root. "It's really important we give them the opportunity to make sure we really know where we're at.

"The guys have fronted up to the practice days that they've had so far."

The victory in the second Test was England's first in Cape Town since 1957 and was achieved with five players aged 24 or under. All of the five - Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran and Dom Bess - are set to play in Port Elizabeth.

"Your best win is your next one, but that was a very enjoyable one," said Root of the success in Cape Town.

"It was a massive moment for us, to level it up. It gives us nothing going into this game other than momentum and we have to make sure we follow that up.

"From a young team, it's really important that we don't live off that win for the rest of this tour. We have to try to try to exceed it."

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was fined following the second Test after stump microphones caught him swearing at South Africa's Vernon Philander.

"Jos has taken his reprimand and apologised. He knows that's not the sort of language you want to be using on the cricket field," said Root.

"You don't want to take away that niggle, that competitive element that brings the best out of players on the field. Getting the balance right, using the right language, but being competitive is still a good thing. You don't want to completely sanitise the game, but we know our responsibilities.

"In a way you'd like him to choose his words more carefully, but as a captain it shows how much it means to him."

England's Cape Town win was sealed on the final evening by three late wickets from Ben Stokes, who also struck 72 from 47 balls in the second innings.

That followed a stellar 2019, when he was named man of the match in the World Cup final and hit an incredible century to take England to victory in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

On Wednesday he was was named as the International Cricket Council's player of the year.

"It's hands down the right decision," said Root. "For me, at the moment, he's the best player in the world.

"He's an invaluable member of our squad as a senior player and a role model."