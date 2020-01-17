West Indies v Ireland: We're fully focused on second game after 'special' win - O'Brien

O'Brien's score of 48 from 32 balls was his highest score of the tour so far

Kevin O'Brien has said Ireland are focused on securing a series victory after winning their opening Twenty20 international against the West Indies.

The tourists won by four runs in Grenada in the first of three T20s, with O'Brien (48) and Paul Stirling putting on 154 for the opening wicket.

The sides meet again in St Kitts on Saturday and O'Brien has been encouraged by the attitude of the Ireland squad.

"We are feeling very good," he said.

"It was a fantastic team performance, and all the squad put in a big effort to get over the line.

"To go ahead 1-0 in an away series against one of the best teams in the world is special. We can create history in the next two games by winning an away series.

"To win an overseas series is very difficult and it's for that reason, at training today, the win in game one will be forgotten and we will be focused for Saturday's game."

The victory in Grenada was only Ireland's second over the West Indies in the 20-over format, with their previous success coming in Kingston in 2014.

O'Brien was elevated to open the innings with Stirling in T20s last year and the partnership has developed well.

"We are both aggressive batsmen, so it comes quite naturally to us to play that way. I think when you play the best in the world, our approach is that you won't beat them if you don't stand face-to-face with them and throw some punches.

"So, the best way for us to beat teams is to play that way and take the game to the opposition."

The final T20 game of the series will take place in Nevis on Sunday.