England in South Africa: Joe Root takes four wickets in Port Elizabeth

Ollie Pope's fine catch gave Joe Root one of his four wickets

Third Test, Port Elizabeth, (day four of five): England 499-9 dec: Pope 135*, Stokes 120; Maharaj 5-180 South Africa 209 & 102-6: Root 4-31 South Africa trail by 188 runs Scorecard

Captain Joe Root took four wickets to push England closer to victory on the fourth day of the third Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Root's best figures in Test cricket left the home side 102-6 following on in their second innings, still 188 short of making England bat again.

In all, the tourists took 10-103 across the day, a superb bowling performance which began with taking the final four wickets of the South Africa first innings in the first 28 deliveries of the morning session.

Stuart Broad took three wickets without conceding a run as the home side played some awful strokes to add only one to their overnight 208-6.

After a three-hour rain delay, South Africa showed some resistance, albeit with the scoreboard barely advancing.

After Mark Wood struck twice, captain Faf du Plessis at least survived 123 balls for his 36.

He would ultimately become the fourth victim of Root's off-spin, the England skipper putting his side on the brink of going 2-1 up with one Test to play.

Their main obstacle to securing the series lead seems to be the weather, with more rain forecast for Monday.

England dominate meek Proteas

After an even first day, England have controlled this match, their dominance never more complete than a Sunday on which South Africa almost surrendered.

From 291 behind overnight, South Africa had a realistic chance of avoiding the follow-on. If they had, given the weather, their chances of escaping with a draw would have greatly enhanced.

Instead, their batting veered from reckless in the morning to virtually shotless for the rest of the day.

In damp, grey and windy conditions, Broad and Sam Curran first used the second new ball to run through the lower order.

It meant England enforced the follow-on for the first time since defeating West Indies at Edgbaston in 2017.

After Root's haul, England may have been able to take the extra half-hour had either Dom Sibley held an incredible attempt or Ben Stokes taken a much more straightforward chance to catch Vernon Philander, both off Wood.

Instead, they must return on Monday and hope that the weather holds.

Root rolls England on

Root choosing to bowl himself was no desperate measure, rather an attacking move on a pitch that has aided the spinners throughout.

Bowling round the wicket, Root fired in his off-breaks, with any turn challenging the pads and the inside edge of the right-handers.

Collectively, South Africa played him appallingly and, helped by some excellent catching, Root returned the best figures by an England captain in 36 years.

Pieter Malan was lbw to one that bit back, then the utterly befuddled Rassie van der Dussen was acrobatically held by Ollie Pope at short leg.

Wood brilliantly leapt to hold Quinton de Kock's second awful stroke of the day at point before Pope took another short-leg catch to end Du Plessis' resistance.

Broad burst sets up victory push

It is just over four years to the day that Broad took 5-1 in 31 deliveries to bowl England to victory against the same opponents.

While his Sunday burst is not yet match-winning, it gave England much more time than they could have imagined to bowl South Africa out for the second time.

With his sixth ball of the day, Broad nipped one back through Philander's needless drive and, in the following over, Curran bowled De Kock, who was playing a stroke even worse than Philander's.

In his next over, Broad bowled Keshav Maharaj via a bottom edge off an ugly pull, before Kagiso Rabada tamely patted to mid-off.

After the rain, when Wood's extreme pace accounted for Dean Elgar and Zubayr Hamza, there was a real chance that South Africa would subside again.

They were at least steadied by Du Plessis, who at one point went 54 balls without scoring.

Philander and Maharaj ate up more than 10 overs at the end of the day, meaning the Proteas will start Monday as they did Sunday, with four wickets in hand. Any sort of repeat will mean that the weather is not a factor.