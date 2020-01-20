West Indies v Ireland: Hosts ease to nine-wicket win to draw T20 series

Lendl Simmons scored 91 not out from just 40 balls at Warner Park

Third Twenty20 international, Warner Park, St Kitts Ireland 138 (19.1 overs): O'Brien 36; Pollard 3-17, Bravo 3-19 West Indies 140-1 (11 overs): Simmons 91*, Lewis 46; Singh 1-41 West Indies won by nine wickets Scorecard

West Indies secured a 1-1 draw with Ireland in the Twenty20 series after a crushing nine-wicket win in St Kitts.

Ireland raced to 50-0 in the fourth over with Kevin O'Brien (36) leading the charge but the tourists collapsed to 138 all out.

Kieran Pollard and Dwayne Bravo each took three wickets before Lendl Simmons smashed 10 sixes in an unbeaten 91 as West Indies made 140-1 in 11 overs.

Ireland won the opener before Saturday's game was rained off.

More to follow....