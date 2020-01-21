Sue Strachan: New Cricket Scotland president wants to major on girls participation

Cricket Scotland's new president (right) will take up her role in March

Dr Sue Strachan aims to increase cricket participation among women and girls as she prepares to become Cricket Scotland's first woman president.

Strachan has been on the 140-year-old organisation's board for four years and will become president on a two-year term in March.

"The more girls that we have involved, the more the standard is driven up," she told BBC Scotland.

"Sport for women is great and I want to spread that message to people."

And she added: "What we've been doing over the last three or four years particularly is trying to involve girls at a young age and then keep them in cricket as one of their sports, not necessarily their only sport."

Strachan's love of sport extends beyond cricket, having also been a Scottish Masters squash champion and played hockey and tennis. She was previously involved with Scottish Women's Football and was a founding member of Scottish Women in Sport.

"I have had so much fun with my sport," she explained. "As well as the health benefits it gives me, of which obviously as a doctor I'm so well aware, it's social and fun and being part of a community.

"It is an enormous honour and it's a huge responsibility as well, being the first woman. I always wanted to be the first woman to do something so this is my thing. I am going to give it all my energy.

"I'm not there because of my cricketing abilities - I'm a very average cricketer - but I think it shows how far cricket in Scotland has moved over the last few years with regards to diversity and inclusion to actually have a female president voted for by the clubs.

"The inclusivity part of cricket has just been revolutionised. We have disability cricket now. We now have a programme for children coming through in Springburn that's not only directed at building cricket skills but also social skills and confidence and really learning the life lessons that you can learn through cricket.

"We also, as a governing body, have adopted the Stonewall Scotland rainbow laces campaign this year. If you're part of the LGBT community, you are welcome to join us."