Daryl Mitchell: Worcestershire opener extends deal until 2021

Daryl Mitchell is seventh on Worcestershire's all-time list of first class century-makers with 36

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell has agreed a contract extension until the end of the 2021 county season.

Mitchell, 36, has scored 12,664 first-class runs, including 36 centuries, since his debut 15 years ago.

In 2010, he became the club's first Worcestershire-born captain for 85 years and kept the job until 2016.

"Last year was a challenge for batsmen in general but I still feel I can make a sizeable contribution in the years to come," he told the club website.

Mitchell was a member of the Worcestershire team that won the now defunct Pro40 title in 2007 and the T20 Blast in 2018.

He was an ever-present in the Championship side last summer, but despite hitting two hundreds, only managed 559 runs at an average of 25.41.

"It was a struggle for all our top-order batsman in Championship cricket last summer but we are confident Daryl still has a massive part to play in the club going forward," said Worcestershire steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon.

"His experience and know-how is invaluable and in T20 cricket his contribution with the ball, and an excellent economy rate, cannot be under-estimated."