England in South Africa: Jofra Archer on track for fourth Test return

South Africa v England - fourth Test Venue: Wanderers, Johannesburg Dates: 24-28 January Coverage: Live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Jofra Archer is on track to be fit to play the fourth Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, England assistant coach Graham Thorpe says.

Archer bowled around seven overs in the nets on Wednesday as he continues his comeback from an elbow injury.

The 24-year-old, who bowled 36 overs in the first-Test defeat, missed the next two Tests, which England won.

"[Archer] bowled well and the pain seems to be decreasing, which is good." Thorpe said.

"We're just getting his rhythm; his bowls were good."

Mark Wood, who played his first Test in a year at Port Elizabeth, is not certain to be available on Friday.

Thorpe added: "We have to see how Mark Wood comes up as well. He has not played back-to-back Test matches for a long time.

"Fingers crossed we can pick from a full set - that's what you want."

Even though England go into the fourth Test at the Wanderers with a 2-1 lead, Thorpe said the tourists were not getting carried away.

"We spoke after the Port Elizabeth Test but we want to go in with a clean slate," he said.

"We enjoyed that victory but we start again - we want to be consistent."