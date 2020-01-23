2021 Women's World Cup final under lights at Hagley Oval

The Hagley Oval will have floodlights installed in time for the Women's World Cup

The next Women's World Cup final in 2021 will be played under floodlights at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

There will be 31 matches played in the competition between 6 February and 7 March, with Eden Park in Auckland hosting the opening weekend.

Hamilton and Tauranga will be the semi-final venues, with Wellington and Dunedin also staging matches.

England are the defending champions following their memorable nine-run win over India at Lord's in 2017.

The announcement of the venues for next year's event was followed by a game of beach cricket involving New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, team-mates Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr and Kiwi Test players Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls.

Devine commented: "Last time New Zealand hosted the World Cup in 2000 it was all out at Lincoln University, which is a great venue but the opportunity to play at some of the best cricket grounds, not only in New Zealand but in the world, is a really special opportunity,"