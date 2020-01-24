Northants: Netherlands fast bowler Brandon Glover joins on three-year contract

Brandon Glover took 17 wickets in eight matches at the T20 World Cup qualifiers in Dubai

Northamptonshire have signed Netherlands international fast bowler Brandon Glover on a three-year deal.

Glover, 22, is South Africa-born and close friends with Northants batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos.

He finished 2019 as the leading wicket-taker in T20 international cricket and helped his country qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"I'm real excited to get playing," Glover said. "County cricket is renowned as being one of the best."