Ben Stokes appears to be involved in altercation during fourth Test

Ben Stokes is playing in his 63rd Test for England

England all-rounder Ben Stokes seemed to be involved in an altercation with someone off the field during the fourth Test against South Africa.

The 28-year-old appeared to use expletives towards someone as he made his way off the field after being dismissed.

Stokes was caught by Rassie van der Dussen for two, off the bowling of Anrich Nortje, in Johannesburg as England fell to 157-4.

England lead the four-match series 2-1.