Vernon Philander fined for Jos Buttler send-off

Vernon Philander admitted the offence and accepted the sanction

South Africa bowler Vernon Philander has been fined 15% of his match fee for using "inappropriate language" after dismissing England's Jos Buttler in the fourth Test.

The seamer, 34, shouted in Buttler's direction after removing him for 20 on day two in Johannesburg.

Buttler was fined 15% of his match fee for swearing at Philander during the second Test.

Philander will retire from Test cricket after the fourth Test.

He was also given one demerit point by the International Cricket Council after being charged with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter".

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was also fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for swearing at a spectator after being dismissed on day one of the fourth Test.

Players can be suspended if they accumulate four demerit points in a two-year period.

England lead 2-1 in the four-match series.