Glamorgan hand captaincy roles to David Lloyd and Chris Cooke

Wicket keeper Chris Cooke (L) has played for Glamorgan since 2011 whilst all-rounder David Lloyd made his debut in 2012

Glamorgan pair Chris Cooke and David Lloyd will share the county captaincy responsibilities this season.

After being appointed as club captain last year, Cooke continues to lead the side in the county championship, while taking over the captaincy duties in the Vitality Blast from Colin Ingram.

Lloyd will be in charge for the 50-over Royal London Cup.

"We think this is our best solution going forward," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"Chris did a fantastic job in his first season in charge and led the side with a great deal of enthusiasm and skill.

"He commands a lot of respect in the dressing room and deserves the opportunity to carry on his good work from last year.

"David showed many leadership qualities last year and did a good job under tough circumstances when he deputised for Chris."

Wicket-keeper Cooke, 33, is looking forward to being skipper for two of Glamorgan's three tournaments and is looking to improve on last year's 20-over tournament where the county only won one game in 14.

"We saw a lot of improvement in our county championship performances last season and it's something we want to take into the Vitality Blast," said Cooke.

"It's going to be an exciting season and we can't wait to get started and hit the ground running in April."

All-rounder Lloyd will take over the reins in the Royal London Cup from Cooke who will be playing for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred during the 50-over competition.

The 27-year-old was handed the vice-captain role last year and led the side while Cooke was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Lloyd will also become the first Welshman to be officially installed as a captain by Glamorgan since Wallace in 2014.

"I enjoyed stepping in as captain and it's a moment to be asked to lead the side," said Lloyd.

"There is no reason why we can't build on last season's improvement and reach the knockout stages of the competition."

Marnus Labuschagne was one of Australia's stars as they retained the Ashes last summer

Ingram will be available for Glamorgan during the 20-over tournament before his stint with Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

Overseas questions

Glamorgan have Australia Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne available for 2020 after re-signing him as the overseas player on a two-year deal in November 2019.

Labuschagne enjoyed a successful 2019 with Glamorgan before successfully breaking into the Australia Test side.

"Marnus keeps going from strength to strength and to re-sign him for the next two years is brilliant," said Wallace.

"His success though means he is going to be naturally pulled away by Australia.

"Looking at the schedule it looks like we will have him for the opening few months of the season and it becomes a bit sporadic depending on whether he is in the Australia T20 and one-day internationals.

"We are putting in contingency plans if he has to go towards the back end of the season."

Wallace says Glamorgan are also targeting a second overseas player for the Vitality Blast.