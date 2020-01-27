Matt Henry: Kent re-sign New Zealand paceman for start of 2020 season

Matt Henry achieved career-best figures of 7-42 against Northants at the end of the 2018 season

Kent have re-signed New Zealand pace bowler Matt Henry for the first seven Championship games of the 2020 season.

The 28-year-old took 75 wickets in 11 Championship appearances in 2018 to help Kent win promotion,.

He has played 12 Tests, 52 one-dayers and six T20 internationals for the Kiwis and was in the side that reached the World Cup final in England in 2019.

"I'm thrilled to be able to come back to Kent after such an enjoyable time here in 2018," he said.

Director of cricket Paul Downton added: "We are absolutely delighted. Matt's ability to lead the attack, and his proven ability to take wickets in English conditions, make him a really exciting addition to our squad."

Kent finished fourth in Division One of the Championship last summer. They will begin the new season with a home warm-up fixture against Oxford MCCU before starting their first Championship game of 2020 against Lancashire at Old Trafford on 12 April.