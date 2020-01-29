Ruaidhri Smith signs new Glamorgan contract

Ruaidhri Smith has represented Scotland in two ODIs and two IT20s

Glamorgan all-rounder Ruaidhri Smith has signed a two-year contract which will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

The Scotland international has played 29 first-class matches for Glamorgan, taking 65 wickets with a career-best of five for 87 against Durham in 2018.

The 25-year-old is hoping to impress this season after struggling with injury in 2019.

"I was pleased to return towards the end of the summer," said Smith.

"Hopefully I can now make the most of the winter break to prepare physically and keep improving my game, contributing to a successful season for the team."

Smith will also be in contention to represent Scotland at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

"That opportunity for him to play international cricket for Scotland is massive," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"He still holds that ambition and there is a T20 World Cup coming up which I am sure he would love to be involved in.

"He is going away on a training camp next month with Scotland and it is competitive to get into that environment because they are a proven side."

Smith took a wicket with his first ball in first-class cricket, dismissing Kent's Brendan Nash, but his finest hour in a Glamorgan shirt came in 2018 on his 24th birthday.

He took four for six in the Vitality Blast against Middlesex at Richmond, as he ripped through the opposition top order and claimed the most economical spell in the club's T20 history.

"Ruaidhri has demonstrated his quality on many occasions," added Wallace.

"He is capable of bowling at good pace with good control, and his ability with the bat means he has the potential to develop into a genuine all-rounder."