Ben Stokes' father heading home after surgery in South Africa

Stokes posted a picture on social media with his parents at the airport

The father of England's Ben Stokes is heading home after more than five weeks in hospital and three operations.

Ged Stokes, 64, spent time in intensive care after being admitted to hospital in South Africa on 23 December.

Despite concern for his father, the all-rounder played well enough to be voted the top player as England beat the hosts 3-1 in their Test series.

"You are strong and you are stubborn which is why you are still with us," said Stokes, 28, on social media.

"Thirty-seven days in hospital, three surgeries and he's finally on his way home. I am so proud to be your son. And as for you mam, behind every man is a stronger woman - you are incredible."

Stokes has said that his father leaving hospital was "more pleasing than winning the series" in South Africa.

Stokes scored 318 runs at an average of 45.42 in the four-Test series, took 10 wickets at 22 apiece and held 12 catches as England claimed only their second overseas series win in four years.

He said discussing his father's illness with the England backroom staff helped him to cope.

Starting on 4 February, England face South Africa in three one-day internationals - for which Stokes has been rested - and two Twenty20 matches, before playing two Tests in Sri Lanka in March.