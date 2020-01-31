Cricket Ireland apologise for error as folded team are included in cup draw

Waringstown are the most successful team in the Irish Senior Cup with six victories

Cricket Ireland has apologised after a defunct team was included in the all-Ireland Club Cup draws.

Drummond, who folded before the start of last season, were drawn against Knockharley in the National Cup.

The inclusion of the Limavady club has been blamed on an 'administrate error', and subsequently Knockharley have received a bye into the second round.

The draw for the Irish Senior Cup also failed to keep teams from the same union apart, as is tradition.

"We apologise unreservedly for two mistakes we've made in relation to the draws for our premier national club competitions," said a Cricket Ireland statement.

"The fact of teams being drawn from the same Union should have been picked up at the time of the draw - again, we hold our hands up," continued the statement from Andrew Fleming, chair of the Cricket Ireland committee.

"However, while it is a tradition, it is not part of the fixed rules of the competition and, in that regard, it has been decided that the draw made earlier today should stand this year.

"Cricket Committee will discuss the rules of the 2021 competition following the conclusion of this year's competition.

"Once again, we are sorry for this circumstance, and we shall also be conducting a review of our processes internally to ensure these errors do not reoccur."