Farhaan Behardien & David Bedingham: Durham bring in South African duo

David Bedingham (left) and Farhaan Behardien will join up with Durham for the first time on their pre-season tour in March

South African duo Farhaan Behardien and David Bedingham are to join Durham.

Middle-order batsman Behardien, 36, has agreed a two-year deal at the Riverside having played 59 one-day internationals and 38 Twenty20 games for South Africa.

He captained South Africa's Twenty20 side in 2017 and played in the 2012 T20 World Cup and the 2015 World Cup in the 50-over format.

Bedingham, a 25-year-old former South Africa Under-19 batsman, has agreed a one-year loan from Western Province.

"Behardien is such an experienced cricketer and with the young group of players we have in the squad he will help them develop their all-round game," director of cricket Marcus North said.