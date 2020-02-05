Will Rhodes: Warwickshire captain agrees contract extension until end of 2023

Will Rhodes will replace Jeetan Patel as Warwickshire club captain this season

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes has agreed a three-year contract extension until the end of the 2023 season.

Rhodes, 24, was named Bears club captain in November as successor to Jeetan Patel, having joined the county from Yorkshire in 2018.

"I'm thrilled to confirm my long-term future as a Bear," he said.

The all-rounder scored 770 runs, including five half-centuries and a century, in County Championship Division One last season.

He also took 15 wickets with his right-arm medium pace, including first-class career-best figurers of 5-17 against champions Essex at Chelmsford.

Rhodes will skipper Warwickshire in both the County Championship and One-Day Cup this season following Jeetan Patel's decision to retire from all forms of the game at the end of 2020.

"I've absolutely loved my time with Warwickshire since joining and it was a great honour to be asked to captain," he said.

"There are a lot of talented, young cricketers in the squad and we've got big ambitions and the potential to develop into a team that can consistently challenge for trophies."

Australian Chris Green is set to skipper the Birmingham Bears in this summer's T20 Blast.