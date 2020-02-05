Ollie Robinson: Sussex seam bowler agrees three-year contract extension

Ollie Robinson took 63 wickets last season in County Championship Division Two

Sussex seam bowler Ollie Robinson has agreed a three-year contract extension with the county.

The 26-year-old, who previously agreed an undisclosed-length deal in September 2018, has taken 137 first-class wickets over the past two seasons.

He was named the county's player of the season for the second successive year at the end of 2019.

Robinson took 63 wickets in County Championship Division Two at an average of just 16.44 last summer.

"To get the extra three years is really satisfying, and a nice bit of security to take the club forward," he said.

"My form is probably just down to consistency, and a lot of hard work. I've worked a lot over the last two or three years on fitness over the winters, and the rewards have come in the summer."

Having previously been with Kent's academy and briefly with Yorkshire, Robinson joined Sussex in 2015.