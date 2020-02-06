Yorkshire to appoint white-ball captain as Steve Patterson retires from T20 cricket

Steve Patterson was appointed Yorkshire captain in February 2019

Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson is to retire from T20 cricket.

The 36-year-old seamer skippered the county in all formats last season and will continue to be available in the One-Day Cup.

Head coach Andrew Gale said that the county would now look to appoint a white-ball captain.

"We've got some good young leaders in our squad and we're looking at how we can develop them," he told BBC Radio Leeds' Cricket Show.

"We'll have two separate captains this season. We'll decide who that will be in the next few weeks."

Patterson took 63 wickets in 61 T20 matches for the White Rose and said it was "a young man's game".

"I'm going to step back from T20 cricket. I think we would be better off playing a young lad in that format, so that they can gain experience," Patterson said.