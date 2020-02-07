Joe Weatherley: Hampshire batsman agrees new contract

Joe Weatherley made two County Championship half-centuries in 13 innings last season

Hampshire batsman Joe Weatherley has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the county.

The 23-year-old has come through the Hampshire age groups and previously captained England Under-19s before making his first-class debut in 2016.

"Joe's a really good professional and we think the next few years will be really important," director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent.

"We want to support him in that and we hope he cements his place in the team."

Right-hander Weatherley missed the second half of last season with a fractured ankle. He had featured as an opener in the County Championship and in the top order during Hampshire's run to the One-Day Cup final.

He previously signed a two-year extension to his contract at the Ageas Bowl in 2017 before joining Kent on a season-long loan.