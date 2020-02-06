Glamorgan: Andrew Salter wins award for post-career project

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Glamorgan batsman Andrew Salter talks Twenty20 cricket and motorbikes in 2018

Glamorgan's Andrew Salter has won a nationwide award from the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) for developing a project outside the game.

Salter was rewarded for his work for motorbike enthusiasts, creating a social media project called Baffle Culture.

He has also set up a meeting place for fellow bikers.

Salter plans to use the prize money to improve the meeting space and set up a cafe.

The 26-year-old spinner from Pembrokeshire has been in the Glamorgan first-team squad since 2012.

His top prize from the PCA Futures Awards is part of the players' union's efforts to prepare cricketers for life after professional sport.

"The whole experience of preparing for the presentation and then delivering was just great and to come away with the main award is just fantastic," he said.

"To have the support from the PCA to follow my venture with Baffle Culture is amazing, and to be able to work towards a life after cricket that is fuelled by my passion is something I'm very appreciative of."

Welsh wicket-keeper Geraint Jones, the former Kent and England player, was among the bursary winners in the PCA awards.

He is currently working as a teacher and has trained as a firefighter. He plans to use his prize money towards a BSc in Sports Management.

Former Glamorgan fast bowler Michael Reed also won a bursary towards further training after qualifying as a Chartered Financial Planner.