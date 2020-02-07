The Hundred fixture list, 2020 season

Players at a photo shoot
England players will take part in The Hundred alongside global stars
The Hundred - 2020 season
Dates: Friday, 17 July - Saturday, 15 August
Coverage: Live on BBC television, iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Men's The Hundred

(All games start at 18:30 BST unless stated)

  • Friday, 17 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (Kia Oval)
  • Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Edgbaston), 14:30 BST
  • Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (Emirates Old Trafford), 17:30 BST
  • Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (Trent Bridge), 14:30 BST
  • Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (Sophia Gardens), 17:30 BST
  • Monday, 20 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (Emerald Headingley)
  • Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Trent Rockets (Lord's)
  • Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Manchester Originals (Ageas Bowl)
  • Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's)
  • Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave (Edgbaston)
  • Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (Kia Oval), 14:30 BST
  • Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge), 17:30 BST
  • Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (Ageas Bowl), 14:30 BST
  • Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (Emerald Headingley), 17:30 BST
  • Monday, 27 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets (Emirates Old Trafford)
  • Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix (Sophia Gardens)
  • Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval)
  • Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (Emerald Headingley), 19:00 BST
  • Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford), 19:00 BST
  • Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BST
  • Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BST
  • Monday, 3 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals (Edgbaston) 19:00 BST
  • Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl)
  • Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley)
  • Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (Lord's)
  • Friday, 7 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (Ageas Bowl), 19:00 BST
  • Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (Edgbaston), 19:00 BST
  • Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v London Spirit (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BST
  • Monday, 10 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BST
  • Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix (Kia Oval), 19:00 BST
  • Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Southern Brave (Lord's)
  • Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire (Emirates Old Trafford)
  • Saturday, 15 August, Finals day, Lord's

Women's The Hundred

  • Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals (Blackfinch New Road, Worcester), 15:30 BST
  • Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's), 15:00 BST
  • Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave (Edgbaston), 15:00 BST
  • Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles (Sedbergh School), 17:00 BST
  • Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge), 11:00 BST
  • Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (South Northumberland CC), 14:30 BST
  • Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Southern Brave (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford), 14:30 BST
  • Monday, 27 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets (Emirates Old Trafford), 15:00 BST
  • Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix (Sophia Gardens), 15:00 BST
  • Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval), 15:00 BST
  • Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (Bristol County Ground), 18:30 BST
  • Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester), 18:30 BST
  • Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford), 15:00 BST
  • Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove), 18:30 BST
  • Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (The Pattonair County Ground, Derby), 14:30 BST
  • Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton), 14:30 BST
  • Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix (The County Ground, Beckenham), 14:30 BST
  • Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl), 15:00 BST
  • Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley), 15:00 BST
  • Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Welsh Fire (The County Ground Northampton), 18:30 BST
  • Friday, 7 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles (The Pattonair County Ground, Derby), 18:30 BST
  • Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals (Bristol County Ground), 14:30 BST
  • Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Blackfinch New Road, Worcester), 14:30 BST
  • Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (York CC), 14:30 BST
  • Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Trent Rockets (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford), 17:00 BST
  • Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (York CC), 18:30 BST
  • Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (The County Ground, Beckenham), 17:00 BST
  • Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Manchester Originals (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove), 18:30 BST
  • Friday, 14 August, 2020 - Finals day, Hove

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC