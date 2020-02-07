The Hundred fixture list, 2020 season

England players will take part in The Hundred alongside global stars

The Hundred - 2020 season Dates: Friday, 17 July - Saturday, 15 August Coverage: Live on BBC television, iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Men's The Hundred

(All games start at 18:30 BST unless stated)

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (Kia Oval)

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Edgbaston), 14:30 BST

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (Emirates Old Trafford), 17:30 BST

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (Trent Bridge), 14:30 BST

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (Sophia Gardens), 17:30 BST

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (Emerald Headingley)

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Trent Rockets (Lord's)

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Manchester Originals (Ageas Bowl)

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's)

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave (Edgbaston)

Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (Kia Oval), 14:30 BST

Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge), 17:30 BST

Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (Ageas Bowl), 14:30 BST

Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (Emerald Headingley), 17:30 BST

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets (Emirates Old Trafford)

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix (Sophia Gardens)

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval)

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (Emerald Headingley), 19:00 BST

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford), 19:00 BST

Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BST

Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BST

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals (Edgbaston) 19:00 BST

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl)

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley)

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (Lord's)

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (Ageas Bowl), 19:00 BST

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (Edgbaston), 19:00 BST

Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v London Spirit (Sophia Gardens), 19:00 BST

Monday, 10 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge), 19:00 BST

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix (Kia Oval), 19:00 BST

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Southern Brave (Lord's)

Thursday, 13 August, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire (Emirates Old Trafford)

Saturday, 15 August, Finals day, Lord's

Women's The Hundred

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals (Blackfinch New Road, Worcester), 15:30 BST

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's), 15:00 BST

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave (Edgbaston), 15:00 BST

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles (Sedbergh School), 17:00 BST

Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire (Trent Bridge), 11:00 BST

Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (South Northumberland CC), 14:30 BST

Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - London Spirit v Southern Brave (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford), 14:30 BST

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets (Emirates Old Trafford), 15:00 BST

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix (Sophia Gardens), 15:00 BST

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval), 15:00 BST

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers (Bristol County Ground), 18:30 BST

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester), 18:30 BST

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford), 15:00 BST

Friday, 31 July, 2020 - Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove), 18:30 BST

Saturday, 1 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (The Pattonair County Ground, Derby), 14:30 BST

Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton), 14:30 BST

Sunday, 2 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix (The County Ground, Beckenham), 14:30 BST

Tuesday, 4 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Trent Rockets (Ageas Bowl), 15:00 BST

Wednesday, 5 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Emerald Headingley), 15:00 BST

Thursday, 6 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Welsh Fire (The County Ground Northampton), 18:30 BST

Friday, 7 August, 2020 - Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles (The Pattonair County Ground, Derby), 18:30 BST

Saturday, 8 August, 2020 - Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals (Bristol County Ground), 14:30 BST

Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Blackfinch New Road, Worcester), 14:30 BST

Sunday, 9 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave (York CC), 14:30 BST

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - London Spirit v Trent Rockets (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford), 17:00 BST

Tuesday, 11 August, 2020 - Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (York CC), 18:30 BST

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (The County Ground, Beckenham), 17:00 BST

Wednesday, 12 August, 2020 - Southern Brave v Manchester Originals (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove), 18:30 BST

Friday, 14 August, 2020 - Finals day, Hove

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made