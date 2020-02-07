England in South Africa: Rain delays start of second ODI in Durban

Rain is forecast throughout the day in Durban

Rain has delayed the start of England's second one-day international against South Africa in Durban.

Prospects of play are looking slim at Kingsmead with more rain forecast and a minimum of 20 overs per side required to constitute a complete game.

The hosts are 1-0 up in the three-match series after victory by seven wickets in the first ODI in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The third ODI takes place in Johannesburg on Sunday at 08:00 GMT.

England's previous two ODIs against South Africa in Durban in 2005 and 2009 were both abandoned because of rain.