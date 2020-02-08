England in South Africa: Dale Steyn returns to Proteas' Twenty20 squad

Dale Steyn has taken 61 wickets in 44 Twenty20 internationals

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn is set to play international cricket for the first time in nearly a year after being named in the Twenty20 squad for three games against England this month.

Steyn, 36, has not played for the Proteas since March and missed the 2019 World Cup with a shoulder injury.

He retired from Test cricket in August to prolong his playing career and has proved his fitness in a stint with Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

The first T20 is on Wednesday.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who was appointed one-day international captain in January, will again lead the side while regular T20 skipper Faf du Plessis is rested.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has also been rested, while there is no place for former batsman AB de Villiers, who has been in talks with management about coming out of international retirement to play in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The Proteas have called up two uncapped players to their 16-man squad - batsman Pite van Biljon and seamer Sisanda Magala.

The hosts lead England 1-0 in the three-match one-day international series heading into the final game in Johannesburg on Sunday.

South Africa Twenty20 squad: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

Fixtures

12 1st Twenty20 international, East London (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

14 2nd Twenty20 international, Durban (d/n) (16:00 GMT)

16 3rd Twenty20 international, Centurion (12:30 GMT)