England in South Africa: Adil Rashid denied wicket by DRS drama

England appeared to be frustrated by the umpires' decision

England were controversially denied a wicket in their third one-day international against South Africa because of an issue with the decision review system technology on the previous delivery.

Adil Rashid thought he had trapped Rassie van der Dussen lbw for a first-ball duck.

However, as the batsman walked off - and long after the normal 15-second time limit players have to ask for a review had expired - he was advised by the umpires he could use a review.

South Africa thought they had lost the one review a team has per innings in ODIs on the previous delivery, when Temba Bavuma unsuccessfully challenged an lbw decision.

But they had actually been given the review back because part of the DRS technology had not been working.

That was UltraEdge, the device which shows whether a batsman has made any contact with the ball with his bat.

As it was not available to the third umpire, Aleem Dar, he gave them their review back - even though regular television replays clearly showed Bavuma did not get any bat on the ball when he was given out lbw.

Once informed he could ask for a review, a slightly bemused looking Van der Dussen duly did so - much to the bafflement of those in the ground, who were not informed about what was happening.

"No-one in the crowd had any idea what was going on," said BBC Radio 5 Live's Tim Peach.

And once the review showed Rashid's delivery was not going to hit the stumps, Van der Dussen had to turn from near the boundary and head back to the middle to resume his innings.

England soon got their man though - Moeen Ali, back in England colours for the first time since last summer's Ashes, bowling Van der Dussen for five.

Cue members of the Barmy Army giving the batsman a DRS-style T-shaped send-off.

Some may feel Van der Dussen was rightly reprieved, given replays showed the ball was sliding down leg side and that he had been incorrectly given out by the on-field umpire.

But whether he should have been able to ask for a review in the first place remains up for debate...