Naseem Shah, 16, becomes youngest bowler to take Test hat-trick

Naseem Shah (left) does not turn 17 until next week

First Test, Rawalpindi, day three of five Bangladesh 233 & 126-6: Shanto 38, Mominul 37*, Shah 4-26 Pakistan 445: Babar 143, Masood 100, Jayed 3-86 Bangladesh trail by 86 runs Scorecard

Pakistan's 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick as the hosts closed on victory over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Shah's intervention late on the third day saw Bangladesh collapse from 124-2 to 126-6 in their second innings, still trailing by 86 runs.

He trapped Nazmul Shanto lbw, pinned Taijul Islam in front and then had Mahmudullah caught at first slip.

Pakistan made 445 with Babar Azam (143) and Shan Masood (100) hitting tons.