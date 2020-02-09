U19s Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh beat India in final to win first title

Bangladesh have never before won a global ICC tournament

U19s Cricket World Cup final, Potchefstroom India 177 (47.2 overs): Jaiswal 88, Varma 38, Das 3-40 Bangladesh 170-7 (42.1 overs): Emon 47, Akbar Ali 43*, Bishnoi 4-30 Bangladesh win by three wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Bangladesh won the U19s World Cup for the first time after humbling heavy favourites India in the final in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

India were unbeaten on their run to the final but their batting fell flat against Bangladesh's pace bowlers.

They managed just 177 in 47.2 overs - Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting 88 to end the tournament with an average of 133.

Bangladesh slumped to 102-6 in their chase, but captain Akbar Ali saw them home to spark jubilant celebrations.

More to follow.