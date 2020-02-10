Pakistan thrash Bangladesh in first Test in Rawalpindi

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Sixteen-year-old becomes youngest bowler to take Test hat-trick

First Test, Rawalpindi Bangladesh 233 & 126-6: Shanto 38, Mominul 41, Shah 4-26, Yasir 4-58 Pakistan 445: Babar 143, Masood 100, Jayed 3-86 Pakistan win by an innings and 44 runs Scorecard

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in Rawalpindi to take a 1-0 lead in their two-match series.

Bangladesh made 233 in their first innings and were then bowled out for 168 after the hosts made 445.

The match had seen Pakistan's 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah become the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick on the third day.

Bangladesh had resumed day four on 126-6 and lost their last four wickets in 90 minutes.

There is now a two-month break before the second Test in Karachi starts on 5 April.