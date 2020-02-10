Pakistan thrash Bangladesh in first Test in Rawalpindi
|First Test, Rawalpindi
|Bangladesh 233 & 126-6: Shanto 38, Mominul 41, Shah 4-26, Yasir 4-58
|Pakistan 445: Babar 143, Masood 100, Jayed 3-86
|Pakistan win by an innings and 44 runs
|Scorecard
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in Rawalpindi to take a 1-0 lead in their two-match series.
Bangladesh made 233 in their first innings and were then bowled out for 168 after the hosts made 445.
The match had seen Pakistan's 16-year-old paceman Naseem Shah become the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick on the third day.
Bangladesh had resumed day four on 126-6 and lost their last four wickets in 90 minutes.
There is now a two-month break before the second Test in Karachi starts on 5 April.