Women's T20 World Cup: Front foot no-ball technology to be used

Third umpires will be responsible for calling front foot no-balls

Front foot no-ball technology will be used at a major tournament for the first time in the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia later this month.

The third umpire will monitor the front foot landing position on each ball and communicate no-ball calls to the on-field umpires.

It follows a successful trial across 12 games in India and West Indies.

It is currently the responsibility of on-field umpires to call front foot no-balls.

At the moment, no-balls only get checked by the third umpire in the decision review system technology process or if umpires call for a check on the front foot if a wicket falls.

The International Cricket Council said the trial saw 100% accuracy for decisions across 4,717 deliveries.

"Cricket has an excellent track record of introducing technology to support the decision making of our match officials and I'm confident this technology will reduce the small number of front foot no-ball errors at the Women's T20 World Cup," said ICC general manager Geoff Allardice.

"No-balls are difficult for umpires to call accurately, and even though the percentage of deliveries that are no-balls is low, it is important to call them correctly.

"Since we first trialled this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016 the technology has improved significantly, enabling us to introduce it cost effectively and with minimum impact on the flow of the game."

The women's T20 World Cup runs from 21 February until 8 March.