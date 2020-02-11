Jerome Taylor: Gloucestershire sign West Indies fast bowler on three-year contract

Jerome Taylor has previously had spells in England with Leicestershire and Sussex and most recently T20 contracts for the last two seasons with Somerset

Gloucestershire have signed West Indies paceman Jerome Taylor on a three-year deal, to play in all forms of the game.

The 35-year-old, who was a member of the Windies' 2016 World T20-winning squad, moves across the West Country, having played T20 cricket for Somerset for the last two years.

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson said: "Jerome will add pace and international experience to the attack.

"He can contribute in all formats so he'll be a valuable addition."

Taylor is the second West Indies fast bowler to play for Gloucestershire in successive seasons following Shannon Gabriel, who played in two first-class matches in 2019.

"I am very excited to be joining Gloucestershire," the Jamaican said. "I am grateful for the opportunity as I really enjoy playing county cricket and I am hopeful that my experience can help on and off the field."

Promoted Gloucestershire will start the County Championship Division One season against Yorkshire at Headingley on 12 April.

His home debut should be against Lancashire at Nevil Road in Bristol a week later.