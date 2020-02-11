Somerset: Gordon Hollins joins as chief executive following ECB departure

Gordon Hollins' previous role as England and Wales Cricket Board managing director will be taken up by Warwickshire's Neil Snowball

Somerset have appointed Gordon Hollins as their fourth chief executive inside three years.

Following his exit as England and Wales Cricket Board managing director of county cricket, Hollins now fills the vacancy left by Andrew Cornish's departure in August 2019.

Cornish spent 17 months in the job after succeeding Lee Cooper.

Cooper was in charge for nine months after replacing Guy Lavender when he left to join the ECB in April 2017.

Hollins' previous ECB role will be taken by Warwickshire chief executive Neil Snowball when he makes his scheduled departure from Edgbaston in June.

"Cricket is in my heart," said Hollins. "And the opportunity to lead a club which I have greatly admired throughout my time in the game and has such potential to grow, was something I could not resist."

Hollins will take up his new role on 16 March, giving him just under a month to prepare last season's County Championship runners-up for the new campaign.