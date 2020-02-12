United States equal lowest ever score in ODI defeat by Nepal

Former West Indies batsman Xavier Marshall helped the United States gain ODI status in 2019

The United States have equalled the record for the lowest total in a one-day international, scoring 35 runs in a World Cup league two defeat by Nepal.

Leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane took six wickets for 16 runs as the US were bowled out in 12 overs in Kathmandu.

Nepal, playing their first international series on home soil, reached the target in 32 balls.

The United States' total matched the score Zimbabwe were bowled out for in Harare against Sri Lanka in 2004.

West Indies-born opener Xavier Marshall, who made 16, was the only US batsman to reach double figures.

The US were awarded ODI status in 2019 after taking part in a ICC World Cricket League Division Two event in Namibia.

Nepal, the United States and Oman are taking part in the series in Kathmandu.