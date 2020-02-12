Wasteful England lose T20 by one run

England threw away the opportunity to defeat South Africa in the first Twenty20 international, losing by one run in East London.

The tourists needed three from the final delivery of the match, but Adil Rashid could only manage a single.

England were cantering to their target of 178 as Jason Roy plundered 70 from 38 balls and Eoin Morgan hit 52.

However, England, needing just seven to win, lost three wickets in the final over to fall to defeat.