Marnus Labuschagne: Australia cricket award caps 'special' year

Marnus Labuschagne was one of Australia's stars as they retained the Ashes last summer

Even by the standards of his remarkable year, it has been quite a few days for Glamorgan's Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

First he was compared to legend Sachin Tendulkar by the Indian batsman himself before being named the Australian Test player of the year ahead of Steve Smith.

Labuschagne was a concussion substitute for Smith during the second Ashes Test in Lord's in August 2019 where he scored 59 to help salvage a draw.

He was named in the ICC's 2019 Test Team of the Year after scoring the most runs in the calendar year with 1,104 in 17 innings at an average of just under 65.

This included three centuries against Pakistan and New Zealand before an international best of 215 against the Black Caps in Sydney in January 2020.

"I am lucky to have so many great players in the Australia team to learn off and when you look at people like Steve Smith, someone like that has set the bar so high," he told BBC Sport.

"This award was pretty amazing to receive. As a team we had a great year and to finish the summer as the Australia Test player of the year was special and I am very honoured.

"The way the team has played over the last six months has been terrific, retaining the Ashes and then beating New Zealand and Pakistan in five Tests at home.

"You look at the likes of David Warner, Steve, our fast bowlers and Nathan Lyon who have all been tremendous with the pressure we can apply daily.

"It's a privilege to play with these guys and I will continue to learn as much as I can."

Tendulkar comparison

Sachin Tendulkar retired from Test cricket in 2013

Labuschagne was also given special praise by India legend Tendulkar, who holds the Test record of 15,921 runs in 200 matches.

Tendulkar said he knew Labuschagne was special within 15 minutes of watching him and likened the Australian to his own style.

"I was honoured hearing those words from Sachin," said Labuschagne.

"It was amazing to hear somebody of that calibre say something like that about me. It is making sure you take that on board but also stay grounded.

"Cricket is a fickle game. At the moment things are looking good and it's about keeping that feeling."

After making his mark in Test cricket, Labuschagne scored 100 runs in his first two one-day international innings and hopes to become a regular across all three formats for Australia.

He also says he is indebted to Glamorgan's role in his rise after joining them in 2019.

The 25-year-old scored 1,114 county championship runs in 10 matches before winning back his international place against England at Lord's.

"Glamorgan have played a massive part in my last 12 months," said Labuschagne.

"The way (coach) Matt Maynard spoke about the game resonates with me and I love talking to him about cricket. I learned so much in my time there and put a lot of things into practice.

"Scoring runs was always something I wanted to do for Glamorgan and they gave me the opportunity to do that.

"Then came the chance to play in the Ashes and it has all developed from there."

Marnus Labuschagne made his Test debut against Pakistan

Glamorgan waiting game

Labuschagne has signed for Glamorgan for two more seasons but his presence will be limited after the opening two months of the British summer because of his international success and desire to play all three formats.

Australia have a two Test tour of Bangladesh in June, one-day and T20 internationals in England between July 3 and 16, and three one-day internationals at home to Zimbabwe in August,

"I can't say the exact amount because it is all depending on selections," said Labuschagne.

"I know I am available for the first six championship games or the opening two months and then Australia have a tour to Bangladesh.

"There are some one-dayers directly after the Bangladesh tour in England before a bit more of a break where I will be able to play a few more games with Glamorgan. Then we will have to wait and see to see how the rest of it pans out.

"I just have to make sure when I am there I am enjoying it with the playing and coaching staff. I love playing in Wales and it's why I have signed for the next two seasons.

"It will be nice to get back to Glamorgan this season and a change in conditions. I can rug up with my jumpers and have hand warmers in my pockets.

"I just want to keep playing as many games as I can and that's the way to keep on top of my game and have some momentum. There will be times you have to have rest at some points but I just love playing."