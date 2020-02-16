Women's T20 World Cup: England beat New Zealand in warm-up game

Katherine Brunt (left) celebrates one of her wickets with team-mate Amy Jones

Women's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up, Adelaide New Zealand 134-9 (20 overs): Martin 57; Brunt 3-23 England 136-4 (18 overs): Knight 45, Wyatt 42; Tahuhu 2-20 England won by six wickets Scorecard

England cruised to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in their Twenty20 World Cup warm-up game in Adelaide.

Katherine Brunt (3-23) starred with the ball for England, claiming the scalp of New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine with her fourth delivery.

Katey Martin scored 57 from 44 balls to help the Kiwis recover from 38-4 to 134-9 but it never looked enough.

Openers Danni Wyatt (42) and Amy Jones (21) put on 41 before captain Heather Knight (45) guided her side home.

England, who won with 12 balls to spare, play Sri Lanka in their final warm-up game on Tuesday before the first T20 World Cup game against South Africa in Perth on Sunday.