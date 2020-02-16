England in South Africa: Eoin Morgan leads side to victory in stunning chase of 223

England are ranked number three in the world following this series

Third Twenty20 international, Centurion South Africa 222-6 (20 overs): Klaasen 66, Bavuma 49; Curran 2-33 England 226-5 (19.1 overs): Bairstow 64, Morgan 57*, Buttler 57 England win by five wickets Scorecard

England pulled off a stunning chase of 223 to beat South Africa in the third Twenty20 in Centurion and take a pulsating series 2-1.

Captain Eoin Morgan hit a blistering 57 not out from 22 balls, leading England to their second-highest chase in T20s - and the fourth-highest of all-time - with five balls remaining.

Morgan smashed seven sixes to take his side over the line after Jos Buttler (57) and Jonny Bairstow (64) also made half-centuries.

Heinrich Klaasen propelled South Africa to their total with a 33-ball 66 after the hosts had made a rapid start, but England's big hitting always kept them in the chase.

They stuttered, losing two wickets for seven runs shortly after halfway but, with 53 runs needed from the final four overs, Morgan, helped by Ben Stokes' 22, took control in sensational style.

Stokes holed out on the first ball of the penultimate over but Morgan hit back-to-back sixes before Moeen Ali sealed the win with a boundary.

The victory sees England take a gripping series which had produced final-ball finishes in the previous two games.

Morgan's magic gives England victory

Eoin Morgan equalled his own record for the fastest T20 half-century for England

When England wobbled mid innings they were in danger of letting the platform set by Buttler and Bairstow go to waste.

Unlike in the first game, when Morgan was one of those culpable in his side throwing away a winning position, he seized the game emphatically.

The left-hander hit Dale Steyn over long-on for six off the final ball of the 16th over to keep the required rate in check and then plundered 14 runs from his next three balls, launching Lungi Ngidi into the stands twice more.

He equalled his own record for England's fastest T20 50 with his seventh six, reaching the landmark from 21 balls.

Morgan's stunning assault ensured England remarkably reached such a high total with balls to spare.

Bairstow and Buttler lay the platform

Morgan's heroics would not have been possible but for the platform set by Bairstow and Buttler.

Having lost Jason Roy for seven in the second over, the pair shared a partnership of 91 to keep England in the game.

Buttler's role as opener has been questioned in this series but he found form after an uncertain start.

Buttler and Bairstow took England to 62-1 at the end of the six-over powerplay and then increased their intent immediately, taking 19 runs from spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's first over.

Buttler fell lobbing an attempted scoop to short third man off Pretorius for a 29-ball 57, but afterwards Bairstow took up the scoring, targeting Shamsi again with three consecutive boundaries.

Bairstow was bowled by Andile Phehlukwayo with 83 runs still needed and Dawid Malan edged behind off Shamsi in the following over, but Morgan was able to guide his team to a memorable victory.

Tough day for the bowlers

Mark Wood conceded five fours and three sixes in three overs

In total there were 28 sixes hit in the match and 448 runs scored - the bowlers not helped by a supreme batting pitch or the fact the game was being played at altitude, which helped the ball sail over the short boundaries.

From the outset England failed to gain control with South Africa openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma scoring 52 runs from the first 22 balls.

The usually dependable Chris Jordan was hit for three consecutive leg-side sixes in the fourth over which cost 19.

Mark Wood was even more expensive, pummelled for 47 runs in three overs, including 23 from his second with three wides.

Conditions did not help England but they harmed their own cause by bowling nine wides in the innings.

With no spin on offer, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were unable to peg South Africa back as they had done in the previous matches with Tom Curran the only bowler to offer any kind of control.

England will celebrate the win and take solace from the fact South Africa's bowlers fared no better, but there is improvement needed with just six games before the Twenty20 World Cup begins in October.

