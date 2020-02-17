Ireland coach Ford leaves Wolves tour to recover from injuries

Ford has had coaching spells with Surrey and Kent

Ireland's head coach Graham Ford has left a reserve team's tour to South Africa to recover from back and rib injuries.

Ford, 59, slipped at his Dublin home on the eve of a flight to Durban and initially it was thought he had suffered only bruising and a strain.

But an X-ray later revealed a fractured vertebrae and three broken ribs.

Ford had been due to act as an assistant coach during the Wolves' series against Namibia.

On Monday, Cricket Ireland said the former Surrey coach would not have been able to participate in physical training with the squad and that medical staff recommended he return home to Dublin to recuperate.

The coaching duties will be covered by Wolves head coach Pete Johnston and assistant Ryan Eagleson.

The Ireland Wolves are a second-tier international team, created in 2017 to bridge the gap between domestic first class and the senior men's side.

The tour involves five Twenty20 matches and two 50-over games against Namibia, followed by a 50-over match against a Northern Titans Select.

Ireland's senior side play a three-match Twenty20 series against Afghanistan in India from 6-10 March.