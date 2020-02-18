Women's T20 World Cup: England lose to Sri Lanka in final warm-up game

Lauren Winfield was run out for one as England lost wickets at regular intervals in Adelaide

Women's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide England 122-9 (20 overs): Jones 23, Beaumont 23, Siriwardene 4-22 Sri Lanka 123-0 (12.3 overs): Atapattu 78*, Madushika 29* Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets Scorecard

Captain Heather Knight was disappointed after England suffered a shock 10-wicket defeat by Sri Lanka in their final T20 World Cup warm-up game.

After winning the toss, England were restricted to 122-9 with off-spinner Shashikala Siriwardene taking 4-22.

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Atapattu then hit an unbeaten 78 in reply to seal victory inside 13 overs in Adelaide.

"It was a disappointing performance, but I'd rather we got it out of the way ahead of the World Cup," said Knight.

"Their spinners bowled well and drove it into the pitch and we probably didn't adapt to that quick enough, and when you add in a few run-outs it gets more difficult.

"Chamari batted really well for Sri Lanka and she just took the game away from us. It might give us a little kick up the backside, which might not be a bad thing."

Knight's side were without all-rounder Natalie Sciver, who has a medial ligament injury to her right knee and was not risked at the Karen Rolton Oval, but is expected to be fit for their first World Cup game against South Africa at the Waca in Perth on Sunday.

Earlier at the same venue, Australia beat South Africa by four wickets in their final warm-up game, the hosts' captain Meg Lanning top-scoring with 47.

Defending champions Australia open the World Cup against India at the Sydney Showground on Friday.

In Brisbane, India beat West Indies by two runs in what was the two sides' only warm-up game after a waterlogged outfield at Allan Border Field had washed out their first practice games last weekend.