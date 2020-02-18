Billy Root extends Glamorgan stay until at least 2022

Billy Root scored a career best 229 last season

Glamorgan have given a two year contract extension to batsman Billy Root, keeping him at the county until the end of the 2022 season.

Root joined the Welsh county from Nottinghamshire for the 2019 campaign.

The 27 year old left-hander, who initially signed a two year deal with Glamorgan, scored 768 Championship runs at an average of 36.

He starred in the One-Day Cup campaign where he averaged 64, playing a leading role in Glamorgan's three wins.

"It's important that when you've got players you see as being part of the fabric of the club moving forward, you get their contracts in place early," said director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"Billy did really well for us, he's got a lot of growth left in him so we see him as a real long-term player for us. He's calm but very driven."

Sheffield-born Root, the brother of England captain Joe Root, commented: "I feel very settled at the club and in Wales.

"I feel as though my game has come on a lot working with Matt (Maynard) and the rest of the coaching staff and I'm delighted to extend my deal."