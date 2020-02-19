Cheteshwar Pujara: Gloucestershire sign India batsman for County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara could make his Gloucestershire debut at his former county Yorkshire on 12 April

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has joined Gloucestershire for the first six matches of the County Championship this season.

He is seventh in the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings, averaging 49.48 in 75 Tests.

Gloucestershire will play in Division One this season for the first time since 2005 after gaining promotion.

"The club has a rich cricketing history and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it," Pujara, 32, said.

"I have really enjoyed the experience of coming over to the UK and playing county cricket over the last few years and I am looking forward to building on that while continuing to improve my game."

Pujara's previous spells in England have seen him play for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

He scored three centuries and was awarded player of the series as India recorded their first Test series victory in Australia in January 2019.

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson said: "He is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in world cricket and we are very fortunate to have him in our squad for the start of the County Championship campaign."