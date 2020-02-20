Tayla Vlaeminck: Australia pace bowler misses T20 World Cup with injury

Vlaeminck impressed in the recent T20 tri-series, taking seven wickets in three games against India and England

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Venues: Sydney, Perth, Canberra, Melbourne Dates: 21 February-8 March

Australia have been forced into a last-minute reshuffle after pace bowler Tayla Vlaeminck was ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup by injury, the day before the tournament begins.

The 21-year-old, whose extra pace was set to be a key weapon for the defending champions, has suffered stress fractures in her right foot.

Off-spinner Molly Strano, 27, has replaced Vlaeminck in the squad.

Strano was the top wicket-taker in the recent Women's Big Bash League.

However, she has not played for Australia since November 2017 - and the lack of an obvious like-for-like pace bowling replacement leaves coach Matthew Mott having to rethink his strategy at short notice.

Mott said: "Tayla has been in brilliant form of late and established herself as one of the premier fast bowlers in international cricket.

"No-one ever wants to see a player miss a major tournament in these circumstances, but I have no doubt she will bounce back and play a leading role in Australian squads for many years to come.

"Molly enters the squad in great form having recently been named the domestic player of the year."

The tournament starts on Friday (08:00 GMT) with Australia - having won the last event in the West Indies in 2018 - beginning their title defence against India at the Sydney Showground.