Felix Organ: Hampshire batsman signs contract extension

England Under-19s batsman Felix Organ has scored 316 runs in 12 first-class innings

Hampshire batsman Felix Organ has signed a contract extension.

The 20-year-old, who has come through the club's academy, made his debut in September 2017 but established himself at the top of the order last summer and scored his maiden century against Kent in July.

He also took eight wickets as a right-handed off-spinner, including a five-wicket haul against Surrey.

Hampshire have not disclosed the length of Organ's new contract.