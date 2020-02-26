Adam Lyth: Yorkshire opener signs new two-year deal at Headingley

Adam Lyth has scored 23 first-class centuries

Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Headingley until at least the end of the 2022 campaign.

Lyth, who won seven Test caps for England in 2015, has been with the county for all of his 14-year career.

The 32-year-old went past 10,000 first-class runs last season and is celebrating a testimonial year in 2020.

"I started my career here as a young lad and want to finish it as a Yorkshire player," he said.

"I really can't see myself playing anywhere else in county cricket.

"Obviously there have been other teams I've played for in franchise cricket around the world, and hopefully that continues. But Yorkshire is the only county for me."

The Whitby-born batsman has made 393 appearances in a White Rose shirt since his debut in 2006, scoring more than 16,000 runs in all formats.